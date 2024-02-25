Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Target Price to $11.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BALY. Macquarie cut Bally’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bally’s by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
