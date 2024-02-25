StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MediciNova stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

