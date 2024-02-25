StockNews.com Downgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Hold

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $129.42 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $35,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 418,891 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.