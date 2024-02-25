StockNews.com Downgrades BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Sell

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.31 on Friday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BOK Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial



BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.



