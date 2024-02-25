StockNews.com Downgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Hold

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NYSE BWXT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 595,604 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 495,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

