StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $4,550,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

