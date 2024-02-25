StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

The company has a market cap of $678.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,761 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

