StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

