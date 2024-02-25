StockNews.com Upgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Buy

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.42. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,233,000 after acquiring an additional 87,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

