STS Global Income & Growth Trust (STS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

LON STS opened at GBX 227 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,675.00 and a beta of 0.46. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 227 ($2.86).

Get STS Global Income & Growth Trust alerts:

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.