STS Global Income & Growth Trust (STS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance
LON STS opened at GBX 227 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,675.00 and a beta of 0.46. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 227 ($2.86).
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
