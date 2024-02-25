Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$45.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

