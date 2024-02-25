Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SU. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.51. The firm has a market cap of C$59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

