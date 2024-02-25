Sunrun Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of RUN opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

