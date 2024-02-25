Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 11,609,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,084,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

