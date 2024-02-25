Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 329432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

