Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.