Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $23,501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 718,051 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $12,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after buying an additional 548,809 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

