Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Tabcorp Stock Down 12.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $0.75 on Friday. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
