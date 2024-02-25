Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Tabcorp Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $0.75 on Friday. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

