Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $29.13 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.