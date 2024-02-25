Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.86

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 57039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

