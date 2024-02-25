Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.
Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,270.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
TARS has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TARS
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.