Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,270.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 74,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

