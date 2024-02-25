TD Securities Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$160.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$153.29.

Shares of L opened at C$144.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.55. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$110.52 and a twelve month high of C$144.72. The stock has a market cap of C$45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. 54.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

