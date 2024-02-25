TD Securities Cuts Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Price Target to C$1.15

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Faraday Copper from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
