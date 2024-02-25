TD Securities Cuts Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Price Target to C$1.15

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDYFree Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Faraday Copper from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Report on FDY

Faraday Copper Price Performance

Faraday Copper stock opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.83 million, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.60. Faraday Copper has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.