TD Securities Downgrades Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) to Buy

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$40.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MFI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.21.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

About Maple Leaf Foods

TSE MFI opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.30. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$31.63.

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.