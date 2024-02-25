TD Securities Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$56.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight Capital lowered shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.72.

AIF stock opened at C$50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,667.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.93. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.60.

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

