TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$8.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.73.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total transaction of C$88,430.65. Also, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. Insiders sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416 over the last 90 days.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

