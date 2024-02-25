Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of TECK opened at $39.60 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

