Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.73

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 1785482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

