Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

TFX opened at $237.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

