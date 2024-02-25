Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $74,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

TME opened at $10.23 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

