Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $92.80 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

