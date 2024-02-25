Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $94.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

