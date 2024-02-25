Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $107,012.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 32,772 shares of company stock worth $620,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

