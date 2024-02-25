Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.72 million, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.51. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 8.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

