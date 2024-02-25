Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 446.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 47.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $148.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.