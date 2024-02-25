The AES Co. (AES) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 15th

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $16.00 on Friday. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

View Our Latest Report on AES

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.