The Allstate Co. (ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on April 1st

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Allstate has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $159.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.