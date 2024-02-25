The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $39.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,430. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.