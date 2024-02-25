The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,948 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Beauty Health worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Beauty Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Beauty Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $384.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKIN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

