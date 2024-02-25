The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 923,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 12,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

