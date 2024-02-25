The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,131 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $238,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,578 shares of company stock worth $29,434,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.