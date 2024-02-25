The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,286 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Trade Desk worth $223,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.