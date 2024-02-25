THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

Insider Activity

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.