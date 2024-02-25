TimkenSteel (TMST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
TMST opened at $20.19 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $871.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at TimkenSteel
In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $241,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,326 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
