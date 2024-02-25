Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.