Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $128.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

