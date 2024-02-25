TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 127.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $414.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.