Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Tractor Supply worth $240,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $243.07 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.