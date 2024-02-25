TransAlta (TSE:TA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45), reports. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$9.16 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Insiders have sold 112,400 shares of company stock worth $1,227,234 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.10.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

