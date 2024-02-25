TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,293 shares of company stock valued at $113,515,121. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,199.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,207.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,065.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $953.74.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

